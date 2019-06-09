Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 67,705 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,088,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,705 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $24,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rexnord by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rexnord by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 932,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 45,268 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rexnord by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

In other Rexnord news, insider Patricia M. Whaley sold 12,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $362,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $146,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,628.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,116,972. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. Rexnord Corp has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $32.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

