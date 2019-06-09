GameStop (NYSE:GME) Given a $4.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a $4.00 price target on GameStop (NYSE:GME) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GME. ValuEngine downgraded GameStop from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on GameStop to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. GameStop has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $513.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that GameStop will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 627.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,734,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,786,000 after buying an additional 2,358,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $20,351,000. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $11,286,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 473.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 851,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 302.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 831,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

