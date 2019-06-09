GAM Holding AG Acquires New Stake in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in SINA by 66.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in SINA by 100.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in SINA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SINA by 110.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SINA by 91.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SINA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SINA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SINA from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SINA from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

NASDAQ:SINA opened at $40.19 on Friday. SINA Corp has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. SINA had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $475.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/gam-holding-ag-acquires-new-stake-in-sina-corp-nasdaqsina.html.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.