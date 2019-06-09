G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Set at $47.00 by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC set a $47.00 price objective on G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $46.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.70.

GIII traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.17. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $633.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 71,766 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $2,966,088.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 434,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,977,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 2,105 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $87,399.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

