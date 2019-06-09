FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,683,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of FTI Consulting worth $436,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCN stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.63. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $551.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 9,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $808,141.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,102.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

