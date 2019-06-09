Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.65

Freedom Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:FRHC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 6367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

About Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors.

