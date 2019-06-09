Fondation Rennes Buys 1,200,000 Shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) major shareholder Fondation Rennes bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,110,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,159,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. XBiotech Inc has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $11.74.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
XBiotech Company Profile
XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.
