Fondation Rennes Buys 1,200,000 Shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) major shareholder Fondation Rennes bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,110,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,159,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. XBiotech Inc has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $750,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in XBiotech by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 834,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 43,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XBiotech by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 43,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

