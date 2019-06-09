Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Sells $326,550.00 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Scott Welch sold 12,815 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $607,302.85.

On Monday, May 20th, Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $69,731.62.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Scott Welch sold 1,032 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $52,797.12.

On Thursday, April 18th, Scott Welch sold 1,412 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $69,286.84.

On Monday, March 25th, Scott Welch sold 1,031 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $54,756.41.

On Monday, March 18th, Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $77,731.99.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 329.87 and a beta of 0.62. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $57.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Five9 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Five9 by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 2,050,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,341,000 after buying an additional 102,806 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 138.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

