First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,290 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $16,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,077,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,028,000 after purchasing an additional 584,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,522,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,522,000 after acquiring an additional 239,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 781,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,239,000 after acquiring an additional 210,048 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,294,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 738,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,894,000 after acquiring an additional 144,541 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

