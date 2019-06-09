First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 35.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,286 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,254,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,655,000 after buying an additional 117,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,776,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,308,000 after buying an additional 113,245 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,940,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,708,000 after buying an additional 3,819,041 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,559,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,062,000 after buying an additional 464,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3,926.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,859,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,788,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 14,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $620,708.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $1,413,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 590,544 shares in the company, valued at $26,291,018.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,582 shares of company stock worth $13,903,124 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-6-69-million-holdings-in-service-co-international-nysesci.html.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.