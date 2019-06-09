First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $435.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $355.18 and a 52-week high of $488.44.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $424.14 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 24.62%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Claire H. Bristow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 67 shares of company stock worth $24,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

