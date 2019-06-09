Financial Contrast: MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) versus Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO)

MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) and Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MER Telemanagement Solutions and Clearone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MER Telemanagement Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearone has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Clearone’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clearone is more favorable than MER Telemanagement Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares MER Telemanagement Solutions and Clearone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MER Telemanagement Solutions N/A N/A N/A Clearone -63.26% -31.02% -27.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MER Telemanagement Solutions and Clearone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MER Telemanagement Solutions $5.86 million 0.57 -$1.17 million N/A N/A Clearone $28.16 million 1.28 -$16.69 million N/A N/A

MER Telemanagement Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clearone.

Risk & Volatility

MER Telemanagement Solutions has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearone has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of MER Telemanagement Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Clearone shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of MER Telemanagement Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Clearone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MER Telemanagement Solutions beats Clearone on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MER Telemanagement Solutions

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). The company also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Wins, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice, inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers cloud and managed services; and converged billing solutions, including applications for charging and invoicing customers, and interconnect billing and partner revenue management services, which are implemented by wireless providers, voice over Internet protocol, Internet protocol television, MVNO, and content service providers. Further, it provides implementation and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

About Clearone

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

