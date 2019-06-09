Financial Analysis: Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Precision BioSciences and Windtree Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 79.29%. Given Precision BioSciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Windtree Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics $1.79 million 9.80 -$20.53 million N/A N/A

Precision BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Windtree Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics -1,389.04% -126.38% -38.41%

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Windtree Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, is an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and CD20, BCMA, and CLL-1, CAR T cell therapies targeting the tumor antigens. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and pre-breeding materials, a gene edited crop intermediate that could be integrated into breeding program and use in producing new crop varieties. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The company's lead development program comprises AEROSURF, a drug/device product that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. It is also developing other aerosolized KL4 surfactant products. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for using its proprietary aerosol delivery system to deliver inhaled lipid cisplatin in combination with KL4 surfactant. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

