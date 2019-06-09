FIL Ltd Sells 1,508,372 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,709,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,508,372 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $54,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 51.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,102,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,007,000 after acquiring an additional 374,243 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $869,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 807,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,079,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL opened at $31.02 on Friday. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

