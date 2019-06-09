Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,400,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,060 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $124,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.28 and a 12 month high of $95.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Waste Connections from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/fiera-capital-corp-decreases-stake-in-waste-connections-inc-nysewcn.html.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.