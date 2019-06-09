Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.30 ($15.47) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.16 ($18.79).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 52-week high of €9.08 ($10.56).

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.