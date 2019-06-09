Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Holdings Trimmed by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $22,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyTop Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 151.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 51.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 18,330 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,018,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.56.

RACE stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.34. 409,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,459. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ferrari NV has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.32 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 53.74%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

