Federated Investors Inc. PA Reduces Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664,304 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $17,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

