Federated Investors Inc. PA Boosts Stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,907 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $16,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2,825.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 57.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2,795.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.49 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Mosaic stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Mosaic had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other Mosaic news, Director Emery N. Koenig bought 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,330.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,339 shares of company stock worth $414,182. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/federated-investors-inc-pa-boosts-stake-in-mosaic-co-nysemos.html.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.