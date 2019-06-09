Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 27.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 438.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,247.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.85. 1,416,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.49 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 26.15%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

