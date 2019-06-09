Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Exela Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.42. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $403.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 673,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,490,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 673,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

