Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Eversource Energy in a report released on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $510,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

