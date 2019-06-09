Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $58.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of EVRG opened at $60.48 on Friday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $61.37.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,632 shares of company stock worth $1,425,584.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

