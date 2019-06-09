Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.38

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.38 and last traded at $84.27, with a volume of 3229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.38.

EVBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.04%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $221,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $120,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,865 shares of company stock worth $28,578,259. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 32.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

