Essentia Hits Market Cap of $947,234.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Essentia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinBene and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a market cap of $947,234.00 and $36,707.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $740.93 or 0.09683112 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00040032 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000296 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001751 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000662 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,440,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy, CoinBene, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.