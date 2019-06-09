Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Stake Lessened by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,471.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 41,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,776,423.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,041. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Essent Group stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.33% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $200.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/essent-group-ltd-nyseesnt-stake-lessened-by-numerixs-investment-technologies-inc.html.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.