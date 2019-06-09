Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.24 Million Stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 38,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,868,184 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $914,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,077 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,514,955 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $592,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,099,667 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $267,410,000 after purchasing an additional 122,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $256,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,243 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,766,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

APC stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anadarko Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.24 Million Stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/envestnet-asset-management-inc-has-10-24-million-stake-in-anadarko-petroleum-co-nyseapc.html.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC).

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.