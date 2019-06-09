ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.09

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ENGIE BRASIL EN/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará.

