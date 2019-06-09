Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

ELAN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.95 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a sell rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.47.

ELAN stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.40 million. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $251,022.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,333,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $1,292,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after purchasing an additional 137,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $228,000.

