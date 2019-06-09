EDUCare Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.65 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $39.65 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare token can now be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BigONE and HADAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00403632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.42 or 0.02443734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00149801 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004191 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,882,233 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

EDUCare Token Trading

EDUCare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BigONE and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

