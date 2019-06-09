Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Eagle Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie set a $100.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $89.66 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 294.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

