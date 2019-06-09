Dynamic Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $6,504.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,724.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.60 or 0.03046441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.66 or 0.01488906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.18 or 0.04936617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.01094555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00105049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00995957 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00320238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00019607 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 314,529,056 coins and its circulating supply is 14,029,056 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

