Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,325 UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 5,235.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,630,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,679 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in UGI by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,729,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,254,000 after buying an additional 2,088,607 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in UGI by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,555,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,247,000 after buying an additional 1,690,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,030,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in UGI by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,515,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,013,000 after buying an additional 481,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.
UGI stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $59.31.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.
UGI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.10 per share, with a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,525,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $2,709,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,626.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
