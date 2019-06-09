Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,320 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in ANSYS by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ANSYS by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $201.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.14.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $193.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $200.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajei Gopal sold 17,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total transaction of $3,132,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $320,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,586. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

