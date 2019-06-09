Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Tops $0.0551 on Exchanges

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and IDEX. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $27.53 million and approximately $15,799.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00404510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.02489142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00150907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004283 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.