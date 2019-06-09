Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Lifted by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $238.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.16.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total value of $294,215.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,511.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total transaction of $2,791,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,106,116 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $287.00 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $231.28 and a one year high of $305.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $835.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

