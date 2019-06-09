DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.4% of DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $634,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,654,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,476,000 after acquiring an additional 516,575 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 49,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

