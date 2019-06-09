Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $15,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 403.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry bought 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $100,952.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,548.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Kubo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,759. Corporate insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Tilly’s Inc has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 272.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

