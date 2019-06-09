DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

DHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

DHT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. 590,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,196. The company has a market capitalization of $815.01 million, a PE ratio of -22.92, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.54. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.18 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that DHT will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -128.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DHT by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,205,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 707,575 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 152,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 62,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 180,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

