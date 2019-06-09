Deutsche Bank Raises Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 525

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AUTO. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 482 ($6.30) to GBX 609 ($7.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.93) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 386 ($5.04) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 527.50 ($6.89).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 596.40 ($7.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,669.31. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 351.50 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 601.40 ($7.86).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

