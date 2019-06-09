Deutsche Bank Raises Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 525

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AUTO. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 482 ($6.30) to GBX 609 ($7.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.93) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 386 ($5.04) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 527.50 ($6.89).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 596.40 ($7.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,669.31. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 351.50 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 601.40 ($7.86).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

