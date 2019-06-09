Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pier 1 Imports were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 1,033.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118,657 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 162,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40,249 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Pier 1 Imports during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,839 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PIR opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pier 1 Imports Inc has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 4.26.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 111.92%. The company had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pier 1 Imports Inc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PIR. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

Pier 1 Imports Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

