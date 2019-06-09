Deutsche Bank AG Acquires Shares of 54,700 Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMED. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 172,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 million. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. Analysts forecast that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence, and metastasis. It is developing Navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets Delta-like ligand 4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which has completed a single-agent Phase Ia clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with second-line metastatic colorectal cancer, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

