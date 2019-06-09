DecentBet Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, LATOKEN and YoBit. DecentBet has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $4,517.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00403085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.77 or 0.02481007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00150329 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004218 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,590 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

