Debitum Network (DEB) Tops One Day Volume of $53,900.00

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Debitum Network has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Debitum Network has a market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Debitum Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Debitum Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00402973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.07 or 0.02450318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00152217 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Debitum Network Profile

Debitum Network’s genesis date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Debitum Network is blog.debitum.network . The official website for Debitum Network is debitum.network . Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Debitum Network

Debitum Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Debitum Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Debitum Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Debitum Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.