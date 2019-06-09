Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Holdings Cut by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,604 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Dana were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 683.1% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth $145,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth $177,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dana from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 price target on Dana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

In related news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $45,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $43,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAN opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. Dana Inc has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 5.11%. Dana’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

