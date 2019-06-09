CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) Insider Buys A$30,046.35 in Stock

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) insider Penelope (Penny) Winn bought 7,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.83 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,046.35 ($21,309.47).

CSR stock traded up A$0.06 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting A$3.93 ($2.79). The company had a trading volume of 3,008,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. CSR Limited has a 12-month low of A$2.62 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of A$5.20 ($3.69). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.35.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

CSR Company Profile

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

