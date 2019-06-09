Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Bank of America currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRON. GMP Securities cut Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight Capital cut Cronos Group to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Cronos Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.43 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.13.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 3.81.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 99.44% and a net margin of 2,107.83%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

