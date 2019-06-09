Cowen Prime Services LLC Has $82,000 Position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP)

Cowen Prime Services LLC lessened its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 95.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,948 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DWDP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DowDuPont to $192.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $171.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of DowDuPont to $123.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.45.

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $73.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.47 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

