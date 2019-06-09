Contrasting KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and Royal Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:RY)

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares KBC GRP NV/ADR and Royal Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC GRP NV/ADR 26.90% 13.41% 0.84% Royal Bank of Canada 20.04% 17.36% 0.96%

KBC GRP NV/ADR has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KBC GRP NV/ADR and Royal Bank of Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC GRP NV/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Royal Bank of Canada 1 3 6 0 2.50

Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus price target of $103.67, suggesting a potential upside of 33.47%. Given Royal Bank of Canada’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Bank of Canada is more favorable than KBC GRP NV/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of KBC GRP NV/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KBC GRP NV/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Royal Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $3.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. KBC GRP NV/ADR pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Bank of Canada pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KBC GRP NV/ADR and Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC GRP NV/ADR $11.77 billion 2.33 $3.04 billion $3.53 9.26 Royal Bank of Canada $43.93 billion 2.54 $9.64 billion $6.53 11.89

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than KBC GRP NV/ADR. KBC GRP NV/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats KBC GRP NV/ADR on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services. The company also provides telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 585 bank branches and 374 insurance agencies in Belgium; 777 bank branches in Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria; and 27 bank branches internationally. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, multi-agents, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals. It also provides lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, and trade products and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. In addition, this segment offers international financing and trade promotion services through branches, automated teller machines, and online and mobile banking. The company's Wealth Management provides investment, trust, banking, credit, and other wealth management solutions to high and ultra-high net worth clients; and asset management products to institutional and individual clients through its distribution channels and third-party distributors. Its Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and creditor and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its field sales force, advice centers, and online, as well as through independent insurance advisors and affinity relationships. The company's Investor & Treasury Services segment provides asset, cash management, transaction banking, and treasury services to institutional clients; correspondent banking and trade finance services for financial institutions; and short-term funding and liquidity management services. Its Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, sale, and trading services for corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

