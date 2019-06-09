Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Buys $39,880.00 in Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 170.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 20.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

